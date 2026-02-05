Jim Duffy stops by for Throwback Thursday to share the story of Samuel Eli Cornish, a homegrown hero from the abolitionist movement.
Lisa spends time at Vernon Powell where they are slashing prices on winter wear and rolling out new spring fashion trends.
We're learning all about Chefs for Habitat from celebrity chef Heather Hall from Ugly Pie and trying desserts in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen.
The good folks from Coastal Wilds introduce us to a baby kangaroo, an armadillo, and a sloth to help promote their upcoming gala.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making Buffalo Wing Muffins that are stuffed with all the fixin's, including buffalo chicken and creamy blue cheese.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.