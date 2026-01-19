The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is turning 30 this year, we're hearing about how they are celebrating this milestone and protecting our waterways.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is with Avery Hall Cares helping support Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.
April Brilliant and Brianna Spicer sit down with us to talk about Coast Country Cares and their upcoming winter coat drive.
We're sharing a new list of fugitives that law enforcement is searching for on Most Wanted Monday.
Chef Joe Bellia is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen is cooking up a Steak Marsala dish for Mamma Mia Monday.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Food, making Southwest Sausage Chili.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.