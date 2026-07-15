Misty of Chincoteague is a legend on the island, and we're getting to hear more about how her beautiful barn has been fully rebuilt.
We spend time with some liaisons from TidalHealth Home Care hearing about the support they provide for patients behind the scenes.
Executive Chef Phillip Trout from Savour Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making chicken saltimbocca.
Alexis Griess is the new field correspondent for DelmarvaLife, and we'll introduce her and check out her visit with an instructor learning how to line dance.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking an Awesome Blueberry Pie.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.