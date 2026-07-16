Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.