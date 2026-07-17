DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time at Mid Atlantic Bird Rescue learning what they're doing to save these vulnerable animals.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore pairing kids with impactful mentors that create lifelong relationships, so we'll hear from some of their representatives.
We introduce Pretzel, Ghost, and Pebbles on today's Pet Connect, as well as discuss how dogs are being used to deter seagulls.
Loud Moon performing some genre-bending original songs over on the Mid South Audio Stage.
We're sharing some of our favorite funny videos for a new edition of Friday Funnies.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking Five Star Fish Fillets. In just about 15 minutes you can bake up delicious, crispy-coated fish.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.