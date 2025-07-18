Crispy Crab Frtter Pix.JPG
We head to the Delaware State Fair to preview all of the family fun, animal exhibits, rides, food, and more happening right now. 
 
Abyss, Red, and Neptune are a few of the cute animals we'll feature on today's Pet Connect. 
 
Personal chef and author Deborah Lee Walker joins us in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making Crispy Crab Fritters and a Chipotle Dipping Sauce 
 
The Possum Point Players are performing some classic Motown medleys for us on the Mid-South audio stage ahead of their latest production.
 
Mr. Food has a recipe for Secret Tempura Combo that is really going to take home the gold in the hearts of all your family and friends. 
 
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five. 
 

