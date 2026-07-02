For Throwback Thursday, Jim Duffy brings takes us through multiple generations of Fourth of July celebrations and hear some fun stories from yesteryear.
We find out how TidalHealth Home Care's Silver Sluggers program is a way to give back to sports-loving seniors.
Local traveler and writer Nathan Cox joins us to discuss how he documents unique castaway trips.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald heads to the Cambridge Yacht Basin discover a space perfect for boaters and travelers.
For Green Thumb Thursday, we get advice on whether or not it's too late to plant certain things in our garden on this week's plant tip from Tidal Roots Garden Center.
Steve Monz is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making Semiquincentennial Smash Burgers.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Food baking bake up these scrumptious Apple Pie Bars.
Happy 4thAmerica!!!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.