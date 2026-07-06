We hear how to keep our dogs safe this summer when they're spending time by the water from Train It Forward.
Conflict resolution mediator Dr. Hezekiah Brown joins us to explain how important it is to a communicate effectively and train others to appreciate the power of apology.
Captain Rich Wiersberg reviews a new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
Women Supporting Women holding a massive Christmas in July raffle, and we'll find how they're raising money to continue to the fight against breast cancer.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a shrimp primavera dish.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making King Ranch Casserole that is big on taste and sure to satisfy your gang's big appetites.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.