Today, DelmarvaLife is on the road for Firehouse Focus. We're taking you inside local fire departments ahead of the Maryland State Firefighters Association Convention in Ocean City this weekend.
We visit the Ocean City Fire Department Headquarters on Philadelphia Avenue to see the wide variety of specialty training is required to answer whatever call may come in from the busy resort town.
The Ocean City Fire Department Volunteer Division is also facing the same challenges. We learn how it's done with volunteers ready to answer the call.
The oldest fire department on Delmarva is the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. How this volunteer crew continues a more than 200-year tradition of "service to others."
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald visits the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company to see how these volunteers work to keep the main road to the shoreline safe.
We get an update from the Maryland State Firefighters Association on the upcoming convention and parade.