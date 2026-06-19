DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is spending time at the Rehoboth Farmer's Market supported by the Delaware Department of Agriculture checking out all their fresh foods and homegoods.
Mindy Allen Townsend from A & A Companies explains the importance of cleaning out the air ducts in your home.
We introduce you to Bingo, Stormy, and Mesquite and more of their furry friends on Pet Connect.
Cascading Carlos showing Alexis Griess how to juggle devil sticks and flip the diablos over on the Mid South Audio Stage.
We share a brand-new edition of what's been making us laugh with Friday Funnies.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is sharing his recipe for T.L.C. Barbecued Ribs.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.