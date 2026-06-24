We're getting to know the new president of Draper Media, Bill Vernon, and discuss how important it us to carry on the prestigious legacy of one of the peninsula's most trusted institutions.
Erik Schreiber from CustomFit360 joins us to share tips on how to cater our workout routines to any obstacles or changes we encounter in life.
A Global Leadership Summit is being hosted by Salisbury Christian School that will provide valuable skills for students, so we invite them in to tell us what to expect.
It's time for summer drinks, so Savour Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen showing off recipes for some signature cocktails.
Jimmy Charles stops by the Mid South Audio Stage to perform his brand-new single "On the Other Side of the Fence."
Then we head to the test Kitchen, where Mr. Food is making a London Broil that is simply a steak that's been tenderized by marinating, then broiled or grilled and served thinly sliced across the grain.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.