DelmarvaLife's James McDonalds is at Parsons Farm picking blueberries and learning how the Delaware Department of Agriculture is encouraging visitors to enjoy fresh produce and markets.
Jim Duffy joins us for Throwback Thursday to share stories of loyalists during the Revolutionary War.
We'll hear how upgrading the siding of your home improves not only the outside appeal, but durability as well from Spicer Bros. Construction.
The Christian Shelter is helping families get back on their feet during tough times, and we'll hear from one former guest who is finally on the right path.
Chef Barry Reichart from Bourbon Street on the Beach is with singer-songwriter Randy Lee Ashcraft making Randy Lee's Bourbon Chicken.
Then in the test kitchen, Mr. food is making his Prize-Winning Lemon Chicken.
Once again it is Green Thumb Thursday and Tidal Roots explains the importance of pollinators.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.