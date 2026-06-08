DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is spending time at Adkins Arboretum finding out how the land's natural beauty is helping inspire artistic projects.
Sonshine Equine Center uses their animals to provide a unique form of supportive therapy for kids, so DelmarvaLife's James McDonald finds out how.
We help preview all of the upcoming events that are taking place at Layton's Chance Vineyard and Winery.
We're sampling some of the delicious handmade pizzas featuring lots of pepperoni and bacon jam at Layton's Chance Vineyard and Winery.
Dorchester County Tourism takes us back in time to the late 18th century in light of America's 250th birthday.
You can't get wine without wine without grapes, and we're having our very own grape stomping event.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is baking Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin that is so good, just the smell of it cooking will make your mouth water!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.