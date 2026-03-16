For some kids, not having the right clothes can make school feel like an even bigger challenge. Fortunately, help is discreetly offered through a volunteer program called "Clothing our Kids." We're learning how this organization ensures students have what they need, and how you can help with a special "Stuff the Bus" event.
It's an interactive murder mystery where the audience becomes a part of the story. We sit down with the writers of "Invitation to a Wedding: If Life Gives You Lemons, Make Limoncello," put on by The Lower Shore Performing Arts Company.
We sit down with Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office to talk about car break-ins. He also has a list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
It's Mamma Mia Monday. Chef Joe Bellia of Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen, showing us a Lenten-season favorite, Pasta alla Nonna.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for his Fastest Corned Beef & Cabbage dish.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.