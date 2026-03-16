Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.