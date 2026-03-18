The newest member of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is a cute and talented bloodhound named Pearl, and we'll introduce her.
Mauria Stein of Stuart Kingston shares her personal story of resilience and how special their collections of jewelry and fine items are.
Adopt-A-Block is an organization that's been growing and expanding their services and aid to families in our communities, so they join us to explain what's on the horizon.
Italian heritage and cuisine are being celebrated at the upcoming St. Joseph's Festival, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy in Ocean City spend time describing this unique event.
The Delmarva Warriors are an ice hockey organization that competes and provides camaraderie, and we're sharing all the info on their upcoming tournament.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald heads to The Salisbury School to preview their all-school musical production of Anastasia and spends time with the cast.
Tickets: General Admission $20
Tickets available at the door - 6279 Hobbs Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804
Tickets: http://bidpal.net/2026anastasia
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a easy recipe for Everyday Chicken Casserole.
Meals On Wheels Info:
Meals on Wheels is in urgent need of volunteers in Denton, Preston, Federalsburg, and surrounding areas.
Just a few hours of your time each week delivering food to area seniors can make a big difference.
Call Upper Shore Aging at 410-778-6000 and volunteer today. 410-778-6-thousand
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.