DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Delaware State Fire School suiting up and learning about the skills it takes to become a firefighter.
Owner and operator of CustomFit360 Alexis Schreiber shares the story of what set her down the path of a fitness journey that inspires a community.
Everyone has a special story about their hometown, which is why we're hearing about a special program that the city of Salisbury is launching.
We spend some time at Wicomico Day School and discover how they've been providing excellence in education for over thirty years.
The town of Millsboro is getting set to host their first Grill & Groove event that benefits the Millsboro Fire Department, and we've got all the details.
Rapa Scrapple is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen helping us prepare some rather unique takes on the famous breakfast meat.
Then we head to the test kitchen for a recipe from Mr. Food for Bacon and Egg Macaroni Salad that goes well with any of your picnic or cookout favorites.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.