The Delmarva Discovery Museum is being supported by the community amidst the threat of closure, so we'll hear about their plans to continue being a must-see destination.
We're spotlighting the AmeriCorps Shore Up! Foster Grandparent Program that helps kids and students by providing compassion and love.
We spend some time with two students working with the Worcester County Child Advocacy Center to raise awareness surrounding human trafficking and child abuse.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is exploring an expansion of the services that Delmar Assisted Living can offer.
Geothermal heating and air conditioning units are the topic A & A Companies discusses with us.
Cash, Cactus, and Diesel are just a few of the cute critters we're sharing with you on today's Pet Connect.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking a Country Lemon Coffee Cake.
Information on Salisbury Zoo's Easter Jeep Hop: https://salisburyzoo.org/easter-jeep-hop/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.