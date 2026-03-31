DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is headed out on a ride-along with a detective from the Salisbury Police Department to get an idea of the types of career opportunities they offer.
We're previewing a series of events that bring runners together in the spirit of fitness and the community with RunSBY.
Healthfest 2026 is coming to Ocean City this year, and TidalHealth is telling us about all the free screenings and info they're providing.
For All Seasons is helping bring attention to an important topic as we move into the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Kitchen Concepts Kitchen is home to lots of melty goodness as we put together cheesy "Monzter" Melts.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is sharing a recipe for an Amazing Asparagus Quiche.
Sonrise Sermons Information:
6 AM on WBOC and Coast Country--
8 on FOX21--
9 on The Duck and 102.5 WBOC --
9:30 on the Delmarva Sports Network--
and 10:30 on CoastTV.
Ranchbassador Information:
Visit https://www.hiddenvalley.com/ranchbassador/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.