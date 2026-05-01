The Wicomico Partnership for Families and Children previews their "Erase The Stigma" event and discusses their various services.
Captain's Galley Crab Cake Shack operated by Bunting & Brink LLC is serving delicious servings of seafood, and we'll hear how this family-owned business is making their mark.
We're previewing the chef throwdown, the beverages, and entertainment coming to this year's Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Bella Terra Landscapes & Garden Center checking out all the awesome plants and flowers that would make for the perfect Mother's Day gift.
Ocean Downs Casino is hosting a bunch of cool events in May including free concerts, new ways to play, and a Jeep giveaway, and we'll share all the details.
The Mid-South Audio stage is host to the smooth sounds of Wave Dragons as they play us into the weekend.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making a light and sweet Mint Julep Balls recipe that are the perfect treat.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.