Ginny Rosenkranz brings a beautiful and fragrant collection of peonies to share with us and shares tips on how to take care of them.
Green Thumb Thursday focusing on ferns.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald spends time with the Delaware Division of Small Business previewing a series of World Cup watch parties.
Jay Copeland and Dr. John Wesley Wright join us to discuss their upcoming musical event honoring hymns and history and give us a sample performance on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
Chef Zeus from Benvenuto Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen cooking up twin-topped filets with crab and lobster.
Then we head to the test kitchen where Mr. Food is baking Lasagna Rollups that are going to become a dinnertime favorite.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.