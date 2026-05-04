We're learning about CreatiVeterans, a program that's focused on helping veterans experience healing through a special artistic endeavor.
Patriotic banners honoring veterans are flying high thanks to the Ocean City Elks Lodge, so we'll hear about their Hometown Heroes project,
We help preview this year's Spring For A Vet and find out how you can get a delicious meal and help support a several aspects of the lives of veterans.
Operation We Care is working to provide boxes of simple supplies to active military members, and we'll share how you can help them provide a touch of home.
Chef Joe Bellia is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen showing us how he puts together a hearty dish of stuffed shells.
We compiled a montage of military guests we've spoken with over the years.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is showing us this Buttery Cabbage recipe.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.