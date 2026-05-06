A time-honored marine uniform helped inspire the Leathernecks Foundation, and we spend some time with their founder.
Accessing dental care can be challenging for those who have served, so we highlight the Veterans Smile Makeover and how they can help.
Liberty Concrete is a company that takes pride in their excellent customer service and military discounts, and their owner is with us to explain why those ideas are so important to his business.
Chef Zeus from Benvenuto Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with a Beef & Reef burger he's offering to veterans and first responders for a discount.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald heads outside to meet up with the Brothers At Arms Motorcycle Club to hear how they support veterans.
In the test kitchen Mr. Food is mixing up a Fiesta Zucchini Salad.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.