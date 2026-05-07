U.S. Kennels was founded by a man who found his calling in pairing veterans with canine companions, and we'll share his incredible story.
Mike Rowe of People's Place Veterans Outreach Program explains how he helps those who have served enroll in VA Healthcare.
Veterans United Outreach deliver resources, information and inspiration to veterans in their own communities, so we hear how their operation got started.
It might have seemed like an insignificant battle, but it inspired patriots to win the war; that's the focus of today's Throwback Thursday.
We explore the towering legacy of defending the coast at Fort Miles at Cape Henlopen State Park.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is spending time with World War 2 veteran John Hauck and hearing his story of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking an easy to make breakfast recipe for Bacon 'n' Egg Cups you can prep ahead of time, and bake 'em right before breakfast.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.