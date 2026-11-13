DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time with loggers from the Maryland Forests Association learning the science behind how they support our ecosystem.
We'll learn more about how robotic dogs are used for dairy farm research and highlight Oscar, Twinkie, and Maggie on today's Pet Connect.
Chef and owner Bobby Bassett from Tide to Table in Ocean City is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen showing us how they make delicious apple galettes.
The Southern Delaware Chorale is performing some holiday favorites for us on the Mid South Audio stage ahead of their upcoming program.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making a recipe for a delicious Cheese Potato Soup.
Holiday Magic Link = https://m.cmpgn.page/Jt3lf1
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.