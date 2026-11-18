The Ocean City Elks Lodge is holding a pair of special contests designed to help instill patriot values in the youth.
We step inside Kuhn's Jewelers to discover how they have the perfect pieces for you or your loved ones this holiday season.
Opportunities for creativity and expression are expanding thanks to the Art League of Ocean City, and we'll explain how you can support their cause.
We'll tell you how you can enjoy a visit with Santa Claus and have lots of festive farm fun at Fifer's.
Award-winning chef is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making his recipe for a tasty scrapple breakfast pizza.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is baking "Lovin' Onions," 'cause just one bite and you're going to be lovin' them!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.