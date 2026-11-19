We spend some time shopping with Kelly over at HALO Hope And Life Outreach exploring their bargain center that supports their mission.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Vernon Powell helping put together stunning fall outfits that you can get for Black Friday prices.
Crawl Street Tavern is hosting a fun event that supports The Anchor Initiative, and we'll explain how you can participate.
Author and amateur historian Andy Nunez stops in for a couple of interesting stories about failed get-rich-quick schemes from the past.
Executive Chef Scott Kemp from Suicide Bridge Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with a recipe for an Asian Seared Salmon Bowl.
We are at Tidal Roots Garden Center getting a plant tip on how to take care of our holiday wreaths for Green Thumb Thursday.
Then we head to the test kitchen with a recipe from Mr. Food for a flavor-packed Sweet Potato Gratin.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.