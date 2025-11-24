DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is previewing all the great deals on shoes, apparel, and more you can find on Black Friday at Vernon Powell.
We'll share how you can enjoy a festive celebration for the holidays with the Wicomico Yacht Club's boat parade that benefits Toys for Tots.
The team at Heritage Jewelers understands how to create incredible items that create lasting legacies, we'll share their story.
The winter season looks bright thanks to Delmar Assisted Living, we'll find out how they make this holiday so meaningful.
Estate planning can be a challenge for blended families, but it's something the experts at Tunnell & Raysor specialize in, we find out how they can protect futures.
The Art League of Ocean City joins us to share how their Giving Tuesday initiative helps keep their doors open and bolsters a creative space in the community.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making foolproof 2-Step Turkey Gravy just in time for Thanksgiving.
