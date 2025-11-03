We've got the cute pooch Pinocchio and his owner Dr. VanSciver with us to discuss his book that teaches lessons about loyalty and friendship.
The experts at Delmarva Acupuncture and Wellness Center understand the best ways to achieve pain relief, DelmarvaLife's James McDonald helps explain.
Captain Rich Wiersberg joins us with a new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Ocean Downs Casino previewing all the ways you can win big cash prizes and enjoy their free entertainment.
April Brilliant helps preview all the upcoming artists and shows coming up in the world of country music with this months Coast Country Corner.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a tasty Italian egg drop soup recipe.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making Deviled Crab Cakes that are great for folks who love crab cakes, but don't like the high cost of crab meat.
Delaware Food Bank "Stuff The Bus": https://www.fbd.org/dart-stuff-the-bus/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.