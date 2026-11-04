Author and songwriter Nora Grudis joins us to discuss what has inspired her to use her creativity to work through her grief.
Veterans deserve all the support and resources they can get, and that's why we are highlighting Wharton's Eastern Shore Stand Down.
It's time for the Rockawalkin Pie Bake, and we are in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen enjoying some sweet potato goodness and telling you how to get some for yourself.
Then we head to the test kitchen where Mr. Food is baking a homemade honey cake recipe that is one that warms our hearts and our bellies.
Shore Appliance Connection explains how they provide excellent Black Friday deals and services to maintain everything in your home.
We've got a preview of The Academic Bowl with host Kelly Hamilton, plus, we'll demonstrate how the game works with a little friendly competition with the team from CoastLife.
Rockawalkin Pie Bake Info: Wayne Smith 410-726-4922 or Email wsmith.pohankaofsalisbury@gmail.com
Haunted Art Gallery Link: https://www.rehobothartleague.org/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.