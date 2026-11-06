Lauren Snook, widow of fallen Delaware State Trooper Ty Snook, joins us to advocate for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation which has helped her family through their grief.
Mischief, Waffle, and Fable help round out our list for today's Pet Connect.
Chef Hasan Armour of Savory Cantina returns to the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen to whip up a batch of his popular street fries.
We've got a batch of hilarious videos to share with another edition of Friday Funnies.
It's Flashback Friday, and we are replaying a great cover tune from the talented Swamp Buckle.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is frying up a recipe for Aunt Nellie's Cabbage Fritters we knew we'd have to share the golden, crunchy goodness with you.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.