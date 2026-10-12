Lisa is getting a first-hand experience with TidalHealth's mobile mammography unit and finding out how they bring critical screenings directly to patients.
Filmmaker Eric Walter joins us to discuss his recent projects as well as let us know how to experience a fun tribute to horror films in Ocean City this weekend.
We're explaining how you can help support Coastal Hospice by heading to the beach and taking a jog in the sand.
It's Most Wanted Monday, and we'll review a new list of wanted fugitives with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is cooking in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen and creating a special sage and saffron pasta dish.
Then we head to the test kitchen where Mr. Food is putting together Sassy Chicken Street Tacos.
Hummingbird Inn Dark Dinner Event: https://www.hummingbirdinneaston.com/events/whats-happening/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.