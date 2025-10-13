🎥 TODAY ON DELMARVALIFE 🎥
From sparking inspiration to packing a punch, today’s show has it all!
💪✨ We head to Girl Power Camp, where young women are climbing, building, and breaking barriers.
We meet Tania Pritz, a local contestant who hit “The Floor” on FOX! 🏆
We’re talking mental health in the workplace with For All Seasons.
It's Most Wanted Monday. Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has a new list of fugitives to show us.
James McDonald laces up the gloves at Main Street Gym for a lesson in confidence and cardio. 🥊
And don’t miss Mamma Mia Monday! Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is bringing the heat with spicy sausage and pasta arrabbiata! 🍝🔥
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is baking a traditional cassata cake recipe that uses a convenient shortcut.
It’s all coming up today on DelmarvaLife!