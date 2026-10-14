With Medicare deadlines approaching, Loyalty Benefit Group is sharing how you can get free information on understanding what kinds of plans you might need.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time at Hazel Outdoor Discovery Center telling us how to get outside and enjoy some archery.
We'll hear why air scrubbers could be part of the solution to keeping you breathing clean air from A & A Companies.
Flu season is on the way, and we find out what The Talbot County Health Department is doing to provide vaccinations and other medical care.
The Downtown Seaford Association is hosting a Fall Harvest Festival that shows off their charming local businesses, and we'll share what you can expect to find there.
Steve Monz is getting a hands-on fitness lesson focusing on beginner exercises from Erik Schreiber of CustomFit360.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food shares his recipe for Really Good Rice Pudding.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.