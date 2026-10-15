Bark on the Boards is coming back to Rehoboth Beach with tons of adoptable pets, costume competitions, dock dogs and more, so we'll tell you how to enjoy all the fun.
TidalHealth is providing several festive Trunk or Treat events around the area for kids and families, so we explain where to go.
We're exploring Crown Sports Center and discover why it's the perfect place for all manner of entertainment, games, and skill development.
The Kent County Theatre Guild is entering a new partnership that's allowing them to showcase locally produced films, and we've got a preview.
CoastLife's Leah Rizzo is walking the runway and showcasing beautiful garments from Something Comfortable.
It's Throwback Thursday, and Secrets of the Eastern Shore author Jim Duffy shares the harrowing tale of the mad dash of Harriet Shephard.
Today's Green Thumb Thursday takes us to Tidal Roots Garden Center to tell us about caring for your trees and an upcoming workshop.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making a savory Smothered Chicken Florentine.
Join us for DelmamvaLife, today at five.