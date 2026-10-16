We preview an electrifying live dance performance at the Ella Fitzgerald Center for the Performing Arts by Ailey II.
CoastLife's Leah Rizzo takes us inside Fifer's Orchards checking out all of their fun fall activities, foods, and fun.
Heritage: A Native Plant Nursery is a place full of awesome plants that will attract beneficial bugs and pollinators into your garden, so we'll check out what they have to offer.
Alligator, Ghost, and Bunny are a few of the adorable animals we feature on today's Pet Connect.
Chef Phillip Trout from Savour Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making blackened shrimp tacos.
Singer/songwriter Ronnie Sterling joins us on the Mid South Audio Stage singing some classic songs.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is cooking up Greek Potatoes. This easy potato recipe gets its classic Greek flavors from some crumbled feta, olive oil, and other fresh herbs.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.