Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.