Dr. Carolyn Lepre, President of Salisbury University joins us to discuss their recent awards and how they are creating opporunities for their students.
The American Cancer Society is working hard to raise money for a cure, and we'll hear how to join their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.
We head to Charm City Run to step through their custom fitting process for shoes and sneakers.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess heads to Coastal Kitchen at Bear Trap Dunes to check out the scenery and try their Creole Clam dish.
CoastLife's Leah Rizzo is spending time at Old Crow Manor discovering all of their frightful offerings this season.
Steve Monz is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen putting together a sweet Pumpkin Pie Dip recipe.
It's Green Thumb Thursday, and Tidal Roots Garden Center is explaining how to best use our pumpkins for a variety of applications this fall.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Easy Corn Pudding recipe that is the shortcut way of making this classic dish, and it's very tasty!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.