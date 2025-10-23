Jim Duffy joins us for Throwback Thursday to discuss the single largest escape of slaves in the history of Delmarva.
It's a place that's about so much more than books, we'll preview an event full of wine and shopping that benefits the Georgetown Public Library.
DelamrvaLife's James McDonald discovers how the experts at Chesapeake Hearing Centers are providing quality hearing checks and the latest hearing aids.
We're finding out how CustomFit360 creates tight-knit and inclusive fitness communities at their locations that promote wellbeing and friendship.
Chef Thomas O'Neil from Suicide Bridge Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with seared ahi tuna bites and a shrimp and scallop pasta dish.
Then in the test kitchen Mr. food is making French Toast in a Mug recipe.
GREEN THUMB THURSDAY
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.