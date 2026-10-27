October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and TidalHealth is sharing how they provide screenings and genetic testing for patients.
We're highlighting the Mountaire Scholarship Programs and how they're helping deserving students further their education in the field of agriculture.
A massive arboretum featuring over 80 species of trees is what you can find at UMES, and we'll hear how this provides key hands-on experience for research students.
Andy Nunez joins us to discuss some of the history and paranormal activity associated with Furnace Town.
Ryan Whittington from the Ocean City Fire Department is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen sharing important fire safety tips and making a tasty tortellini recipe.
Then we head to the test kitchen, where Mr. Food is sharing an easy recipe for Fried Apples.
Talbot County Community Blanket Drive
Christmas in St. Michaels Gingerbread "House" Competition and Display
https://christmasinstmichaels.org/product/gingerbread-house-competition-and-display/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAcGRvZgFicmlkETF6UXUyZFM2MklzRXVGUDNpc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpEyEX2QpHnx-om_kxgErPBw_yDysxWuwiSwlNPHTh5f220kttvUC2f3IYZZ_aem_Dx_Eac5gX0BxefYY1KBN_Q
Witches & Warlocks Renaissance Faire
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.