DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time with a Delaware Goes Purple initiative and sharing an inspiring story of how addiction became a way to help others heal.
Erik Schreiber from CustomFit360 sits down with Steve Monz to discuss how nutrition and a balanced diet plays a role in maintaining an effective workout routine.
Lisa is heading inside Savour Restaurant and tasting a delicious roasted duck breast dish.
We're hearing from For All Seasons about the risks of self-diagnosing mental illnesses and depression.
Professional magician Michael Kaminskas explains the importance of National Magic Week, the legacy of Harry Houdini, and performing a few tricks.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making Cookie Eyeballs that are so easy and fun to make, you'll want the kids and grandkids to help. Once they're done, everyone will enjoy these ghostly, "eye popping" treats.
Fright of the Living Dead - Salisbury Zoo
https://www.simpletix.com/e/fright-of-the-living-zoo-tickets-290393
Bones 5k
https://www.wicomicorecandparks.org/programs/special-events/bones-5k
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.