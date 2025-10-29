We're previewing WBOC's latest special "Spirits of the Shore" and its exploration of local paranormal investigation with Bill Mich and his brother.
Rob Rector from Revival House Theater stops by to share his specially curated list of must-see horror movies.
The Salisbury Zoo has undergone countless improvements recently, they explain how you can attend a Wild Vibes Festival to help fun their latest animal habitat.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald gets to try a seafood stew and see how its made over at Savour Restaurant.
They're looking out for our veterans and first responders, how Behind The Line provides support and therapy dog programs to help them and their families.
Ocean Downs Casino is starting up their Cash Splash Sweepstakes and they explain how one lucky winner will have 25 grand delivered to their home.
In the test kitchen, we join Mr. Food baking this easy recipe for Cheddar Drop Biscuits that is a cut above the rest.
Horror Movie Tier List:
Level 1: Gremlins (1984)
The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
Poltergeist (1982)
Tremors (1990)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Level 2: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)
Psycho (1960)
NIght of the Living Dead (1968)
The Exorcist (1973)
Halloween (1978)
Alien (1979)
The Shining (1980)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1979)
Level 3: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Suspiria (1977)
Ringu (1998)
The Babadook (2014)
Hereditary (2018)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Level 4: The Thing (1982)
Possession (1981)
Let the Right One In (2008)
REC (2007)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
