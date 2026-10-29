DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is learning more about Salisbury University's collaboration with the volunteers for ShoreCrops/AmericaCorps.
We're talking about dividing and relocating plants as temperatures drop for Green Thumb Thursday with Tidal Roots Garden Center.
Supplies are dwindling, which is part of what inspired a memorial blood drive backed by The Blood Bank of Delmarva, and we'll tell you how to participate.
We'll hear about a classic pit beef dinner hosted by The Allen Lions Club and how this tradition benefits local charities.
Rob Rector from The Revival House Theater gives us a rundown of classic horror films that are perfect to enjoy this Halloween season.
Executive Chef Scott Kemp is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making unique recipes using RAPA Scrapple.
In the test kitchen Mr. Food is baking up some Cheddar Drop Biscuits is a cut above the rest because we've added plenty of warm, melted cheese inside to make 'em better than ever.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.