For DelmarvaLife's Halloween special, Throwback Thursday shares the story of a swashbuckling pirate with a connection to the Eastern Shore.
Trick or Treating is fun, especially if you bring your pet, we'll get some safety tips from the Humane Society of Wicomico County.
Mad Scientist Steve Monz is testing his taste buds blindfolded and attempting to identify some popular candy.
Outdoors Delmarva and Delmarva Home Show's Lauren Hitch is showing us how to make a tasty and spooky punch for both kids and adults.
We get a hands-on tutorial on the best way to carve cool pumpkin designs in the kitchen concepts kitchen with artist Keith Whitelock.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making a One Pot Italian Feast.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.