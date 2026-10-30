We take DelmarvaLife on the road for our Halloween show to The Cemetery House in Laurel and get some background on this haunted property.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess takes a spooky trip through The Cemetery House and gives us a truly scary experience of what it's really like.
Someone who looks an awful lot like Jim Duffy from Secrets of the Eastern Shore sits down to share some tales of witches here on Delmarva.
We'll highlight a new list of adorable animals like Beast and Vampire on today's Pet Connect.
Singer/songwriter Steve Boucher joins us to play an original fall tune, as well as a spooky sing-along.
We play a game of Guess What's Gross and test our senses to find out what mystery items can be found in each box.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is creating a creepy-crawly Spiderweb Spread by dipping and dunking your favorite chips into this zesty south-of-the-border party spread that guarantees a web of excitement in every bite.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.