Dante Brizill, teacher and author, tells us more about Dorie Miller, a hero who fought bravely during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, and previews a special program.
Penguins are fascinating creatures, but they can't fly. We hear about author Donald Thomas and his children's book that promotes perseverance and courage.
It's an event bursting with vivid pigments that helps support the arts, we're talking about the Art League of Ocean City's first ever color run.
Adorable cats and dogs like Unique, Donkey, and Ember are the stars of today's Pet Connect.
High-flying hoops and alley oops are coming to Cape Henlopen High School, how these games benefit kids with help from the Rehoboth Beach Sunrise Rotary Club.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald discovers the potential dangers of video game addiction with Julia Cook, and finds out how parents can regulate screen time.
Mr. Food is in the test Kitchen making a Candy Bar Brownie Trifle. This trifle is loaded with some of the most decadent layers ever.
Join us for Delmarvalife, today at five.