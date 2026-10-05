A little local talent and a flight to remember. We're starting the week with stories that give us a new perspective.
Today on DelmarvaLife, two Sussex Academy Seniors are taking the lead in the school's performing arts. We'll learn how this hands-on experience will help them, no matter what job they choose for their future.
The Milford Museum explores Charles Lindbergh's complicated legacy in an upcoming program.
Our Monday Memory takes us back to spring 2021, when Lisa got the opportunity to fly with the Geico Skytypers.
It's Most Wanted Monday. Lt. Jessica Murphy of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office talks about the importance of body cam footage for both law enforcement and the community. She also has a new list of fugitives.
It's Mamma Mia Monday. Chef Joe Bellia of Joe's La Roma shows us how to put together his Deconstructed Ahi Tuna Caesar Salad Appetizer.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food tells us about a recipe for Old-Fashioned Chicken that is a dish that takes us back to Mom's kitchen, without all the fuss of preparing it like she did.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.