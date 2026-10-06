It's breast cancer awareness month, and TidalHealth joins us to share survivor stories and how their mobile mammography unit is helping bring care directly to patients.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is previewing the Annapolis Boat Shows and finding out with the City Dock is providing the perfect venue.
We're sitting down with the owner of Shore Appliance Connection and hearing how his family legacy is informing his ability to keep customers happy and repair costs low.
RAPA Scrapple is celebrating a century of deliciousness and getting folks excited for this year's Apple Scrapple festival.
Scrapple tacos are on the menu in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with a recipe that features plenty of sweet meat.
Then we head to the test kitchen, where Mr. Food is baking a Upside Down Pear Cake.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.