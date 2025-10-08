📺 Here’s what’s coming up today on DelmarvaLife at 5!
📖 Step back into a time when freedom of thought was under fire — the Milford Museum is shining a light on the era of McCarthyism in America.
💎 James McDonald celebrates a sparkling milestone at Heritage Jewelers, where timeless pieces mark life’s most meaningful moments.
🎬 The Revival House Theater is serving up chills with its spooky Horror Movie Trailer Challenge.
⛳️ It’s fun for a cause — we’ll learn about the Putts Fore! Nuts mini golf tournament raising money and awareness for testicular cancer.
🎹 And get ready for the keys to ignite 🔥 — Josh Christina is back on the Mid-South Audio Stage!
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is baking Pepperoni Garlic Bread that is the perfect homemade garlic bread to serve with any of your Italian favorites.
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at five.