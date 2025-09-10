In honor of Jesse Klump, Jesse's Paddle has become more than an event, it's a movement to raise awareness for suicide prevention, we'll share all the details.
We'll find out how the C.O.P.S. Clay Classic benefits the families of fallen law enforcement through a competitive tournament.
Author Dan O'Hare tells the story behind his book "Water Dressed In Brown," a coming-of-age story about kids growing up in Ocean Pines.
If you enjoy mysteries using the backdrop of the Eastern Shore, you'll enjoy author Cheril Thomas' book series, she'll explain her inspiration and process.
Jack Chen from OC Chopsticks is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen teaching us to make specialty blossom and cupid sushi rolls.
Then we head to the test kitchen, with Mr. Food making Fruity Frozen Yogurt Bites that are a better-for-you snack option. They can be made using your favorite fruit and yogurt combinations.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.