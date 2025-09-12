In honor of Jesse Klump, Jesse's Paddle has become more than an event, it's a movement to raise awareness for suicide prevention, we'll share all the details.
Its a glamorous gathering that benefits Meals On Wheels Delaware, get out all your stylish looks for this year's Hats & Heels, we'll tell you more.
DRAPER MEDIA SPONSORED EVENT
We are recapping all of the fun and community spirit at the Fourth Annual Impact Festival.
Dorchester County Tourism and The Waterfowl Festival are putting on a Local Catch Feast with live entertainment and a sneak peak of the festival.
All dogs deserve a good forever home, and Train It Forward is helping with training, funding, and more to make that possible, how you can help them make a difference.
Jayla Elise performs her original songs paying tribute to her country and her home state on the Mid-South Audio stage.
We're talking about a great selection of apples you can find for Fifer's Fresh Fridays.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is baking Back-to-School Cookies that will make the perfect lunchbox treat or after-school snack.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.